As a citizen of Idaho, I urge you to take swift action in response to the tragic riot by domestic terrorists at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. That includes anyone and everyone that had a part in that terrible incident, including the people that illegally entered the building and vandalized it, and illegally held members of Congress and staff hostage. Accountability should extend to individuals that planned the event, those responsible for stimulating and encouraging the crowd to demonstrate lawless behavior, including Donald Trump and other speakers at the rally, sympathizers in the Congress, Capitol police, Washington, D.C. police, the National Guard and other public employees that aided this treasonous riot that disrupted members of Congress carrying out their responsibility of certifying the election of our next president, Joe Biden. The physical damage to the building is secondary to the security of every person that was in the Capitol engaged in official business, nevertheless, it should not be overlooked.
It is time for you to stand up for the rule of law and act in spite of the fact that Donald Trump’s term expires in a few days. You had the opportunity to prevent this incident during Trump's impeachment, but you didn’t have the will to take the high road, instead taking the low road, allowing him to continue the destruction of the United States. You should demonstrate to all Idahoans that you are principled, ethical and have the necessary strength to stand on the side of the Constitution of the United States of America.
Congress should initiate a thorough investigation and see to it that everyone that participated, in any way, in this lawless invasion of the Capitol is prosecuted. You have the opportunity to set a precedent that this behavior will not be tolerated, otherwise, you will set a precedent that it will be tolerated.
Richard Wagner
Idaho Falls