Gentlemen.
I know you both well. We are lawyers. We are sworn to uphold the Constitution and to see that it is upheld.
You know there is no right assured by the Constitution more fundamental to the protection of our free society than is the right to vote. The right is not partisan. It is only the exercise that makes it partisan. In our hands, it becomes an instrument of free choice for every qualified voter. No person or institution in this nation has the right to arbitrarily deny it.
With the crassest disregard for those infrastructural principles of our free nation, Donald Trump, our president, your president, has brazenly declared that the right to vote is a partisan right and that he intends to limit our right so as to favor his partisan advantage. He is going about that by limiting the manner in which we vote by disassembling the United States Postal Service, a service the Constitution gives Congress the duty to establish and maintain.
What do you think of that? What do you think about the implications of that? What do you think about the effects of that? Let us hear from you.
Tim Hopkins
Idaho Falls