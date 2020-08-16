I am writing in concern for the October opening of the city ice skating rink. Our family moved here last winter and are planning to enter our kids into hockey and skating programs this coming year. We moved from a city with year-round ice rinks, and our kids love skating.
We recently returned from a family road trip. We went skating twice along the way but paid close attention to how those rinks managed public sessions with COVID-19 concerns. We saw many things that settled our worries, so we were encouraged that Idaho Falls could also manage this new situation. The one big thing we noticed was the one-way traffic through the entry and exit on to the rink. This really helped the distancing concerns (this is a tight spot at the Idaho Falls rink). Those other rinks worked it out all very smoothly, and everyone seemed to respect the rink’s distancing rules, and we certainly were happy to be skating.
Our family is sincerely hoping that the city is currently making efforts to be able to open the rink in October, and we thought a letter of encouragement would be in order. Please, please, please do what is possible to open the rink. Ice skating is a vital activity for many kids, ours included, and we truly hope to continue enjoying ice skating here in Idaho Falls.
Laurel Johnson
Idaho Falls