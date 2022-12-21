Chased by the British, Gen. Washington’s troops were huddled along the western banks of the Delaware River by late December 1776. They were located near Trenton, New Jersey, where a formidable British garrison of Hessian mercenaries was stationed.
Morale was very low. Many of Washington’s soldiers had deserted, and many more were inclined to leave the army when their enlistment ended on Jan. 1. Washington was inspired in his plan to attack the Hessians at Trenton during the night of Dec. 25. The general daringly led his men across the icy Delaware River, crossing the river during the night in flat-bottomed Durham boats and on ferry boats. They then had to march about 9 miles to Trenton, wading through deep snow during a severe snowstorm, those without shoes leaving a trail of blood in the snow. They caught the Hessians by surprise early the next morning, and after a short, but fierce battle, the Hessians surrendered. Washington was able to capture much-needed ammunition, guns, clothing, supplies and food. Importantly, and renewed by the victory and by Washington’s leadership, his forces were able to continue their fight for independence.
In these battles, Washington demonstrated his ingenuity and resilience as a leader, winning the loyalty of his soldiers and reviving the Continental Army. We owe much to George Washington for his inspired courage and his faith in God. Truly he can be honored as the father of our country.
