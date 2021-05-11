The April 30 edition gave us a double dose of conservative crap — a real doubleheader. First, real Bob informs us that pipelines have proven to be “reliable” and cause little damage. Here’s a fact or two for real Bob: According to the Center for Biological Diversity, between 1986 and 2013 there were some 8,000 significant pipeline incidents. That’s one incident about every 29 hours. Those incidents resulted in more than 500 deaths, 2,300 injuries and nearly $7 billion in damages. Some of us would consider that as being unreliable and causing significant damage.
Then Michael Armstrong tells us that our young people are being misled and indoctrinated in our universities due to their youth and inability to determine “what is true and relevant and what is not.” Come again? Run that past me one more time. Young folks can’t tell facts from fiction? There are tens of millions of people in this very nation, most of them middle-aged or older, who can’t tell facts from fiction.
I refer specifically to those who believe the big lie — that the last presidential election was rigged, that Trump actually won the election and that one day soon the heavens will open and Donald Trump will descend to assume his rightful place in the White House. These true believers are the ones who cannot discern that which is true from that which is not. In fact, it would not surprise me if real Bob and Michael Armstrong are among those true believers.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot