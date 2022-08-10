Recently my wife came out of Perkins to discover a small rubber duck on the car door handle. At first, she thought it belonged to a child then realized it was dressed in a sailor's uniform with "thank you" on the back. I have a veteran's license plate, so someone realized that I was a Navy man. I am so grateful for this small measure of gratitude. The rubber duck is in a place of honor in our living room.

During my enlistment in the Navy, I was deployed to Vietnam three times. There were no parades or expressions of gratitude. In fact, coming home could be a miserable experience especially if you went through the San Francisco airport, which I did twice. The Vietnam veterans went home and did not talk about Vietnam.

Recommended for you