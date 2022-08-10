Recently my wife came out of Perkins to discover a small rubber duck on the car door handle. At first, she thought it belonged to a child then realized it was dressed in a sailor's uniform with "thank you" on the back. I have a veteran's license plate, so someone realized that I was a Navy man. I am so grateful for this small measure of gratitude. The rubber duck is in a place of honor in our living room.
During my enlistment in the Navy, I was deployed to Vietnam three times. There were no parades or expressions of gratitude. In fact, coming home could be a miserable experience especially if you went through the San Francisco airport, which I did twice. The Vietnam veterans went home and did not talk about Vietnam.
In the mid-1970s, I was working in the forests of central Georgia. My work partner and I worked together in the woods almost every day. After several months, we realized we had been in Vietnam at about the same time. We had many candid conversations and a few hugs deep in the woods of a Georgia river bottom. For me, it was very comforting to talk with someone who had been there and understood.
Thank you to all those who express their gratitude when I wear my Navy hat. Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who are serving in the armed services or are veterans. The biggest thank you to the spouses, children and families of those deployed and in harm's way.