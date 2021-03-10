Like it or not, Donald Trump is going to be around for at least a few more years.
The question is: Will Trump run for president again in 2024?
Knowing the extrovert that he is with his garish personality, I’d bet Las Vegas odds that Trump will campaign again for our nation’s highest office three years from now. Hang on Democrats and liberals, you’ll likely be in for another round of “Trumpism.”
He has plenty of chutzpah as my Jewish friends in Queens would say.
The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump was a political circus. Democrats simply wanted to make him look bad. Our Congress embarrassed us. No doubt we appeared ridiculous in the eyes of the world where that fiasco has hurt our integrity and prestige as a nation.
The Biden administration continues to mismanage so many important issues. His cancelation of the popular pipeline project is hurting our economy with losses of several thousand well-paying jobs. The cost of gasoline and petroleum products will likely rise substantially.
Our great ally to the north, Canada, is understandably quite upset with us since canceling the pipeline is also harmful to their economy.
Allowing the free flow of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border unchecked will further aggravate the serious COVID-19 pandemic. We are unnecessarily being further exposed to this malady. Biden’s lax border protection is terribly irresponsible.
Will Biden’s mindless decisions hurt his party’s presidency enough to lose to Trump in 2024?
Time will tell.
Bob Ziel
Rigby