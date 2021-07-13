My question for gun lovers is simple: How do you feel about all the gunshot victims? If you are OK with the thousands of innocent people who are shot by gun-totting gun lovers, then I guess there is no point in continuing this conversation. You are just as nuts as the shooters we hear about every day.
If, on the other hand, you do care about all the gun violence, then what is your solution? Time after time legislation is brought up in Congress and voted down.
We can’t require a license to carry a gun, even though it is required to have a license to drive a car. We can’t require training to carry a gun, even though we test new drivers before giving them a license. We can’t outlaw weapons of war, even though there is no need for them in our country. Anyone who wants to shoot something like that should join the armed forces.
Do you really think Democrats want to take away your guns? Really? That is ridiculous. What in the world would we do with the hundreds of millions of guns people own in this country?
I have no problem with people having a couple of guns if they feel the need for protection as long as they keep them responsibly. I have no problem with people using guns for recreation in a responsible way.
But how do we stop the people from shooting other people because they feel bullied, disrespected, or just feel angry or whatever they seem to be feeling? How do we stop the children from being shot in their car seats or in their living rooms?
Maybe you think this is all fake news? I bet the victims don’t think it is.
So here is my challenge to you: You come up with a solution.
Janet Rueff
Ammon