Opinion: A season of growth comes to southeast Idaho
A season of growth is upon us in southeast Idaho. It’s a change that many wise local leaders have anticipated. Citizens and their elected officials have for over a decade been working to make policy decisions that will best serve our municipalities and counties. My family, like many of my neighbors, received their education and early career experience in other parts of the country and returned to southeast Idaho for precisely this feeling — and because of the communities here.
The season has come faster than many of us could have anticipated. A worldwide pandemic, and its accompanying market forces, are bringing people into the Snake River valley at an accelerated rate. I have often heard a concern raised of late that has left me reflective. “We are losing our rural feel.”
I think I understand the concern, as more and more of the idyllic farmland many of us grew up working on or around is replaced with more units of housing. It is important that we not overlook another key element of what gives our area its wonderful feeling. Much of that nature comes from the magnificent people and communities who welcome and support one another in so many ways. As we work hard to enact and follow policies for wise growth, let us also keep our sight on the welcoming nature of our people and communities, an important key to our rural feel.