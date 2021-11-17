With the activities of Veterans Day now over for this year, one of the highlights of the year for this writer is the opportunity to join our Veterans of Foreign Wars and Legionnaires in visiting 12 area elementary and middle schools in doing flag-raising ceremonies to promote patriotism and respect for the symbol of our nation. The response we get from students and staff are always impressive, as is the respect they show for those who have served our nation with honor throughout its history. All of the service branches are represented. These men have served all over the world and they are a wealth of information. Especial appreciation goes to the musical organizations of the Rigby middle school and high school for the quality and rendition of the individual service anthems, as well as the general level of respect all of these schools show to our veterans. These schools go all out for our veterans.
These are the years when the essential moral and civic virtues necessary to the functioning and survival of our nation are acquired, as these young people will be our leaders. This has never been more important than now. It is a major reason that I live here, where the values and memories that I carry with me from an earlier time and place are still honored. Indeed, this is a special part of America.