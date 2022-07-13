Pro-Choice Idaho Falls walked along with the Bonneville County Democrats in this year’s Fourth of July parade with the theme “Let Freedom Ring!” We stressed the importance of reproductive freedom while raising awareness of the other rights one of us or a loved one might be denied soon, including voting rights, contraception and same-sex marriage. Justice Thomas made it clear these precedents are in his crosshairs. As we marched, I noticed that many people strongly and enthusiastically expressed their agreement with our message. This reflects the 2022 Pew study that 62% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. I truly hope those voters will make their voices heard on Nov. 8. Data shows that abortion bans don’t reduce abortion. Instead, we know that abortion rates fall in the presence of:
— Comprehensive sexual education, including making sure men understand their role in creating pregnancy.
— Easily accessible and affordable birth control.
— Social policies can also reduce abortion, including:
— Affordable health care.
— Properly funded equal education opportunities.
— Fighting against discrimination because of race, gender or sexual orientation.
— Affordable child care and adequate family leave.
Then we can focus on why the few abortions left are necessary: to give women control over their own bodies and lives.