Most Idahoans received a fairly substantial deposit in their bank account recently. The Democratic child tax credit kicked in July 15. Middle-class and lower-income Idahoans received a tax credit of $250 to $300 per child.
I know this will irritate most of you, being the good Republicans that you, are but try to swallow your pride and accept the funds. Go out and buy your kids some new clothes, some new shoes, a kids meal. It’s good for your kids and good for the economy.
I encourage all of you good Republicans who simply cannot stand taking “welfare” to swallow your pride and accept the cash. Think of it as doing it for your country. And if you should find that you actually enjoy having a little extra cash on hand, you can thank Joe Biden and his band of tax and spend Democrats. Not Sen. Risch, not Sen. Crapo, not Congressman Mike Simpson. They did not want you to receive these funds and voted against them.
Yes, this tax credit will cost the government $100 billion, and that’s a lot of money. But this money will lift half of all American children living in poverty out of poverty. And impoverished children cost America $1 trillion a year. That also is a lot of money. A whole lot of money.
Think of it this way: If your tax money doesn’t go back into your pocket, it will go to some defense contractor or Walmart or McDonald’s.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot