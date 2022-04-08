How restorative would it be to have a presidential administration (Democratic, Republican or otherwise) own the problems of the nation from Jan. 20 of the inaugural year until they left office or were re-elected? I can’t remember White House Press Secretary Psaki owning or taking administrative ownership of any significant issue facing our nation.
Afghanistan debacle — nothing to talk about here let’s just move on. Widespread and escalating inflation, no ownership. Gas prices, no ownership, not their fault. Dramatic rise in violent crime in major cities — just doesn’t exist. A massive immigration problem at our southern border, again no ownership, not even an assertive acknowledgment it exists. Ukraine, let’s wait and see what everybody else does before we act — then too little, too late. National debt, don’t worry spending more money doesn’t cost anything. One could go on rather infinitely.
As for President Biden, it is evident that he does not have the presence of mind to really act, only to be acted upon. He mumbles and stumbles through his carefully prepared scripts and then shuffles away. At least he has mostly stopped telling us, “They won’t let me take questions.”
How restorative and healing would it be to just once hear: We asked for it, we got it, we own it all, and we’ll apply our solutions, and if they don’t work, replace us.