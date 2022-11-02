Idaho’s state government has three branches: executive, legislative and judicial. The Idaho state Constitution attempts to distribute the power of the state government to these three branches to ensure a system of checks and balances, preventing any branch from wielding more power.

Currently, the Idaho Constitution does not allow the legislative branch to call itself back into session without the permission of the executive branch. That seems a little wrong if indeed the three branches are supposed to provide checks and balances for each other.

