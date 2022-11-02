Idaho’s state government has three branches: executive, legislative and judicial. The Idaho state Constitution attempts to distribute the power of the state government to these three branches to ensure a system of checks and balances, preventing any branch from wielding more power.
Currently, the Idaho Constitution does not allow the legislative branch to call itself back into session without the permission of the executive branch. That seems a little wrong if indeed the three branches are supposed to provide checks and balances for each other.
On Nov. 8, Idahoans will have the opportunity to vote on whether to accept or reject Senate Joint Resolution 102. If it passes, the Idaho state Constitution will be amended allowing the legislative branch to call itself back into session, if provided that 60% of the members of both the House and Senate vote 1) to go back into session and 2) with a specific list of subjects to be considered.
There are concerns expressed that this would be a step toward a full-time Legislature. Let us be very clear, “There’s no place like home.” We do not see this being a step toward a full-time Legislature, but rather a step towards a more level playing field between the three branches. This proposed amendment will allow the three branches to truly ensure a system of checks and balances. If you have any questions or concerns regarding SJR 102, please reach out to one of us. We ask for your support of SJR 102.
