While Mr. Hunter is so concerned about raising taxes for the wealthy and large corporations, we are more concerned about average taxpayers and small businesses bearing the burden of paying far more taxes. Unfortunately, our tax system is not fair. The rich and corporations with unlimited access to Congress have always managed to get tax loopholes and subsidies so that many pay little or even absolutely no taxes. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, “twenty-six of the companies listed, including FedEx, Duke Energy and Nike, were able to avoid paying any federal income tax for the last three years even though they reported a combined income of $77 billion. Many also received millions of dollars in tax rebates.”
In addition, the 2017 GOP tax law created clear incentives for American-based corporations to move operations and jobs abroad, including a zero percent tax rate on many profits generated offshore.
It is past time to establish a fair system of taxation. Those companies that pay little or no taxes benefit disproportionately from using our country’s infrastructure and services. They should be required to pay their fair share.
Let’s stop falling for propaganda and start supporting a fair tax system.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls