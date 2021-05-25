Unbelievable. The city might get an event center, and if so, before a police facility, which tells you where the city’s priorities are.
I truly hope it takes at least as long for our inept lieutenant governor to become governor as it has to possibly get an event center or a police facility, which would be well over 10 years.
And, of course, we’re still wasting hundreds of thousands of gallons of water throughout the city, and we still have the bottleneck at Woodruff and Lincoln streets, but, by golly, we might get an event center.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls