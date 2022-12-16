In the original NBC News report the Biden administration had a choice between freeing basketball player Brittney Griner or Marine veteran Paul Whelan in the prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. NBC reported that the U.S. government wanted both Griner and Whelan but that Russia gave the White House the choice of either Griner or Whelan or none. Biden chose Griner.
Griner, known for protesting the playing of the National Anthem before her basketball games, is a lesbian, and a White House spokesperson said that one of the reasons Biden brought her home was because she was “a role model and inspiration to LGBTQI+ Americans.”
Do you think Griner will come home and be thankful to this country for gaining her release? I wouldn’t count on it.
Bout, captured in 2008 in a sting operation, is named the Merchant of Death, and he was planning to sell missiles to undercover agents who said they “wanted to kill American pilots.” Ironic that Biden is trying to strip Americans of their constitutional right to own guns, then sets free a Russian arms dealer who wants to kill Americans.
So, Biden freed someone set on killing Americans, Russia is celebrating the return of Bout, and the rest of the world realizes that Biden is willing to deal with terrorists.
Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout do have one thing in common; they both hate America.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.