In the original NBC News report the Biden administration had a choice between freeing basketball player Brittney Griner or Marine veteran Paul Whelan in the prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. NBC reported that the U.S. government wanted both Griner and Whelan but that Russia gave the White House the choice of either Griner or Whelan or none. Biden chose Griner.

Griner, known for protesting the playing of the National Anthem before her basketball games, is a lesbian, and a White House spokesperson said that one of the reasons Biden brought her home was because she was “a role model and inspiration to LGBTQI+ Americans.”

