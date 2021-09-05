Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
It appears that our involvement in Afghanistan is at an end — another war ending in disgrace. Will America never learn? We simply cannot want freedom and democracy for any nation more than that nation wants freedom and democracy for itself. We trained the Afghan military forces. We gave them billions of dollars. We gave them the best equipment in the world. But we could not give them courage and the will to fight for their country.
As Lucas Kunce, a Marine who served in Afghanistan put it: “All these people are playing the blame game over what’s happening right now because they want to distract us from the fact that we spent 20 years, $2.3 trillion and 2,500 U.S. service members’ lives over there for absolutely nothing. The same people right now who are saying, ‘One more day, one more month, one more dollar’ are the same people who have said that for 20 years.”
It is easy to look at the video and place the blame for the debacle on Joe Biden, and he certainly shares responsibility, But how about George W. Bush? He sent our troops to fight a war that he had no intention of winning. How about Barack Obama? He did little or nothing to improve the situation. How about Donald Trump? He brought the Taliban to Camp David and set a date certain for our withdrawal.
The only winner in the endless wars that America fights in the name of freedom and justice is the military-industrial complex — the very military-industrial complex that Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about.