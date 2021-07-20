In most editions of this newspaper, readers are subjected to a large anti-Republican or anti-conservative political cartoon on top of the commentary page.
Donald Trump has been out of office for several months now, but yet every so often Post Register readers are subjected to some form of a contemptuous jab against the former president. Also, many other GOP leaders are the focus of mockery.
I get it. Some national Republican leaders are politically clumsy with a bit of hypocrisy. It’s understandable that they’re mocked with a dose of sarcasm. We live in a politically charged world, but how about a more balanced approach to well-deserved ridicules of Democrat and liberal politicians?
President Joe Biden is the most awkward chief executive in recent memory, with numerous gaffes that he makes on a daily basis. Often they’re an embarrassment to our country.
More balance with cartoons portraying awkward Biden plus other Democratic leaders would be embraced by your numerous conservative readers.
Thank you.
Bob Ziel
Idaho Falls