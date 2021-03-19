Our deepest apologies to Neanderthals.
It is so encouraging to hear a senator read "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss to his constituents. You can imagine Trump telling everyone that he can read that book too. Another senator is totally consumed with Mr. Potato Head dropping "mister" from the name. We can understand Trump Junior being upset over banning the Muppets since he won’t have anything to watch on television now that he can mentally relate to. Most importantly, a clerk in the Senate had to read aloud all 638 pages of the COVID stimulus relief bill. I guess there were no pictures on the pages for easy understanding.
We are fortunate there were no other important issues that required our immediate attention. Over 379,000 people found jobs last week so the other 10 million will to someday. The death rate and hospitalizations are decreasing, so why be concerned about COVID-19 anymore? Since we are talking stupid here, one senator will probably suggest again that the Jan. 6 insurgents are being framed by the media (or little old ladies from a nursing home).
We definitely owe the Neanderthals an apology for suggesting politicians possess the ability to think like them. Neanderthals existed for over 360,000 years without computers or smartphones. Maybe a Neanderthal can explain to the senator that "Green Eggs and Ham" is not being discontinued so there’s no need for another meltdown.
Since we are paying these “leaders” $174,000 a year, who is really the Neanderthal?
Robert Kast
Ammon