In 1941, we had a president who rallied the American people to repel the would-be invaders from Japan, Germany, Italy, etc. We were not invaded. In 1950, we had a president who helped South Korea and kept us from being invaded. Millions of American men and women were involved in these wars.
Thousands of patriots were killed and maimed. Up until eight weeks ago, we had a president who kept North Korea and China and Iran at bay. Now we have a president who is allowing an invasion from the south. No matter what you call it, it is an invasion. Open borders for illegals and who knows what gangs and drug traffickers are coming up into our country.
It is a slap in the face to all military heroes, dead and alive, to see this happening.
Are you happy now, all you Trump haters?
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls