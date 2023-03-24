I read with interest the article in March 17's paper on the passage of the “bathroom bill.” Pardon the expression, but what a monumental load of crap (no pun intended). Apparently, it is now the sacred duty of the GOP, both nationally and locally, to instill fear and loathing in American citizens. I laughed out loud when a Kuna resident testified that her son “would avoid the bathroom all day because he might be exposed to a transgender student.” That poor kid was probably the victim of a deranged parent hell-bent on terrorizing her son to appease her own intolerance.

Hate.

