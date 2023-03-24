I read with interest the article in March 17's paper on the passage of the “bathroom bill.” Pardon the expression, but what a monumental load of crap (no pun intended). Apparently, it is now the sacred duty of the GOP, both nationally and locally, to instill fear and loathing in American citizens. I laughed out loud when a Kuna resident testified that her son “would avoid the bathroom all day because he might be exposed to a transgender student.” That poor kid was probably the victim of a deranged parent hell-bent on terrorizing her son to appease her own intolerance.
Hate.
How will this bill be enforced? Students ratting on one another? Hired guards checking genitalia at bathroom doors? Schools can ill afford this additional expense.
The bathroom bill, plus House Bill 314, which portrays libraries as porn palaces and librarians as “groomers” are all part of the same strategy. It is based on the misguided idea that people and ideas can be eradicated through wasteful and unnecessary legislation.
Schools and libraries are governed by local boards and should not be subject to government overreach by states. Demeaning the professionalism of librarians, teachers and school administrators, as well as the judgment of parents is a dangerous waste of our tax dollars.
Food for thought: Hitler began his murderous reign by burning books, restricting freedoms, and exterminating homosexuals and transgender people. It’s a slippery slope, and it would be wise to be more careful with our liberty.
