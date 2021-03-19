How far will we take this? The censorship and overreach into our lives, restricting the content of the masses. How can so many people preach diversity and personal freedom, then suppress and oppose any and everyone who refuses to agree with their stamped approval?
Using terms like "racist," "prejudice" or "hateful" against children's books that teach environmentalism, tolerance, friendship and understanding. What happened to the idea that if you don't it, you don't buy it? How can you claim justice through dictatorship? How does this benefit anything but your ego and tyranic need for dominance over others? Where will it end? Do we shun Tetris for using only squared blocks and no round?
Why it should be my right to choose from a diverse variety of options and what I let into my house be dictated by your sensitivity or need to feel in charge? By limiting America's choices, how are we any different than communist ideals we've fought against for so long? Keep American minds free.
G. Russell Hill
Blackfoot