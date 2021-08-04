“Yes, it was frustrating.”
My 96-year-old father was not describing World War II or Korea but the Great Depression. Telling about life as a 7-year-old, dad would say, “If we buttered our crackers using ‘so much’ that we filled the holes, we would get a spanking.”
Wow. Fill the holes — get a spanking. My dad didn’t plan for the Depression, a tyrant in Germany or communism in Asia. But as these events forced themselves upon him, he did what he could, even at 7 years of age and adapted.
Sometime after WWII, the United States stopped being a manufacturing economy and shifted towards a consumer economy. Factory jobs were replaced by the service industry, and we all love it. You want a burger immediately? No problem. Dinner reservation at 7:15? You got it. We expected and demanded it. But now a tiny virus has changed everything — everything except us.
The service industry has suffered greatly, and they are trying desperately to adapt. But not us. We demand our burgers, our reservations and our tables to be ready at 7:15. And when they aren’t, we glare at the under-trained, overworked, newly hired hostess who is there to do one thing — serve you.
Let’s do each other a favor. Take a breath. Know that things have changed. We don’t need to like it, but at least acknowledge it. And then have grace for the one in front of you doing her best to make your night on the town.
Patrick Jones
Idaho Falls