Idahoans should be appalled that one roadside zoo, Yellowstone Bear World, was able to push a bill through the Legislature that exempts itself from state wildlife regulations. Given this bear-breeding mill’s sordid history, the animals there need all the protections they can get.

Idaho Fish and Game issued Bear World a notice of violations last summer, then the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Bear World for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act, and most recently, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Bear World for exposing employees to hazards likely to result in serious physical harm and death.

