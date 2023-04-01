Idahoans should be appalled that one roadside zoo, Yellowstone Bear World, was able to push a bill through the Legislature that exempts itself from state wildlife regulations. Given this bear-breeding mill’s sordid history, the animals there need all the protections they can get.
Idaho Fish and Game issued Bear World a notice of violations last summer, then the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Bear World for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act, and most recently, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Bear World for exposing employees to hazards likely to result in serious physical harm and death.
Now, Bear World is trying to rid itself of state oversight, including the bond requirement to reimburse the state for costs associated with abandoned facilities, animal escapes or disease control. For those who remember more than a dozen big cats who were shot dead after escaping from Ligertown and roaming the foothills around Lava Hot Springs for days, the risks to public safety and taxpayer liability are real. The carnage at Ligertown is why regulatory safeguards were put in place.
At Bear World, escapes are a reality, as 2016’s wolf escape demonstrated. Without safeguards, Bear World’s next escape could place the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem at risk.
By ceding authority to the feds, Idaho lawmakers have failed wild animals and constituents. Bear World clearly puts its own interests ahead of the safety of everyone else in the state.
