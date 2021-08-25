I couldn’t let this most recent set of erroneous assertions from Beck pass without refutation. It is obvious that Beck has either not read the "Communist Manifesto" written by Karl Marx and Frederick Engels in 1848 or he is deliberately misleading readers about it.
By 1848, the industrial revolution in Europe had caused rapid urbanization, increased concentration of capital in the hands of the few and abject poverty among the masses, who struggled to survive in the worst of conditions. Squalor, child labor, inhumane working conditions and a sense of hopelessness prompted a call for revolution. In their manifesto, Marx and Engels explained the course of history as one of exploitation by the property class of the working class and called upon the “workers of the world” to unite against it. Never did they advocate for any of the programs we now enjoy. They wanted a revolt.
In Western Europe and the United States, such a revolution never happened. What did happen over time was the adoption of government policies that retained a basically capitalist economic system tempered by educational, antitrust and social reforms. These included free public education, laws to protect against child labor, regulations for safer working conditions, minimum wage laws, social security and, in many countries, health care. To argue that such democratic reforms are the same as the communist revolution Marx and Engels advocated is simply absurd.
Carolyn Rhodes Shenton
Professor Emerita, Utah State University
Dubois