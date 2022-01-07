In a recent article, one of Mark Fuller's New Year's resolution suggestions was, "find somewhere to serve," which, in my humble opinion, is a very good suggestion. However, his recommendations were for civic-type organizations, such as Civitans, Rotary, hospital, PTA, etc., all good organizations, but nothing was mentioned of volunteering for city or county organizations or entities (possibly state) that benefit the citizens of each.
Some examples being city board of adjustment, city Planning and Zoning Commission, county Planning and Zoning Commission, advisory committee to the police department, Power Department, even an advisory committee to the mayor (which, like the roads and street departments committees of both, based on no police facility or the massive traffic congestion, have so far failed badly), but the list goes on. In doing so, you will be pleasantly surprised at what you learn and the value of your input. You actually become part of what makes the city and or county function and grow.
As an example, the county Planning and Zoning Commission has a representative from each of the cities, thus Idaho Falls, Ammon, Ucon and Swan Valley, which, among other things, provides continuity, very good awareness, interface and communication relative to the various areas and cities of the county.
In summary, get involved, volunteer and become a participant, not a bystander.