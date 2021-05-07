Dear Representative Bedke:
I am appalled that some of our state representatives disclosed the identity of the alleged sexual assault victim of now-former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. This goes against all appropriate behavior and treatment of sexual assault victims. What are you going to do about this?
If you don’t think this is a big deal, please reach out to the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence at idvsa.org or 208-384-0419.
Let’s keep the pressure up on Bedke.
Gini Van Siclen
Tetonia