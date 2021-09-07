Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Opinion: Biden Administration is pitiful and incompetent
President Joe Biden and his staff are clueless over many issues facing them, but none is more appalling than their handling of the evacuation of Afghanistan.
What has happened in the Middle East is distressing to me and to millions of other veterans. We’ve lost many soldiers, sailors and airmen for nothing, which is a terrible waste of precious human resources.
We’re leaving behind $80 billion worth of high-tech military equipment, which ISIS and our other enemies will be using against us.
It is such a grave tragedy that hundreds, perhaps thousands, of innocent Americans and Afghan allied civilians were left behind in the evacuation. Their fate will likely be horrible with torture and murders by terrorists.
The mental toll of PTSD of Afghanistan veterans is profound. More help, in the form of additional needed counseling from the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital, may be on its way. To quote Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and a group of his colleagues in a recent press release: “We write in light of the recent events in Afghanistan to encourage the Department of Veterans Affairs to quickly develop a comprehensive outreach plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and services.”
Thank you, Sen. Crapo. Thank you, Veterans Administration.
Biden had six months to properly plan the pullout in Afghanistan, but he and his staff blew it. We have lost our credibility, integrity and prestige around the world.
There’s no excuse for their pitiful and incompetent handling of the evacuation in Afghanistan.