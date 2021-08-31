Our involvement in Afghanistan ended like it started 20 years ago: with the Taliban in control after we spent $1 trillion there on a war that lasted five times longer than World War II. This catastrophic disaster happened after Biden announced that our troops would be leaving. Biden stated that he stands firmly, squarely behind his decision and that 77% of American people agree with him. He also asked why should Americans fight and die for them when they refuse to fight for their own country.
During this 20-year debacle, over 2,400 Americans have sacrificed their lives and 20,000 were wounded. It is difficult for the American people to understand why the Afghanistan military disintegrated, and they fled like cowards and let the Taliban take over. This war in Afghanistan has been in progress during the tenure of four presidents — Bush, Obama, Trump and now Biden.
Biden was correct to get our troops out of this quagmire because our nation has been fighting wars, starting with World War I, for well over 100 years, and we have gained almost nothing from it. I don’t care what the mealy-mouthed Mitch McConnell, the ex-Senate majority leader, says about Biden’s actions because Biden did the right thing.
Eugene Risbon
Salmon