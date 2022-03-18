The war in Ukraine is a direct result of Biden’s weak leadership. First, Obama let Russia take Crimea, which it is now using as a base to invade Ukraine from the south. Then Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban, along with U.S. military equipment, for no reason, with a disastrous withdrawal that cost the lives of 13 Americans. Russia and China see these things as weaknesses and are now taking advantage. Taiwan is next.
Gas prices have increased since the day Biden took office. While Biden has worked against Americans by shutting down the oil in this country, he is now working deals with Iran and Venezuela, both our enemies, to buy oil. Until the other day, we were buying oil from Russia. We use oil in this country. We have the oil here, so why are we buying it from our enemies? By his submission to the radical left who want to completely shutdown the oil industry, Biden is hurting Americans. When asked about the high gas prices, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that people should go out and buy electric cars. I’ve asked electric car proponents where do they think the electricity comes from to charge electric cars? And they just give me a blank stare — they don’t know. They are not going to be happy to learn that it comes from burning natural gas, a fossil fuel.
Under Trump, America became energy independent. In less than one year, Biden has turned America back into a country dependent on our enemies for energy.