Opinion: Biden's actions have shown that vaccination is political
It’s interesting that the people who have been advocating that all Americans get vaccinated are the same ones who before the election said that they wouldn’t get a vaccination that had been developed under Trump. Some Democratic governors said that they wouldn’t allow it in their states. Biden and Harris warned that an inoculation under Trump could be unsafe. But since the election, these same people have encouraged everyone to get the shot, and Biden, who previously said he would not support making vaccination mandatory, has reversed himself. This only shows that this is political.
Biden, who said he would be “a president who seeks not to divide but unify,” is intentionally causing divisiveness by instilling fear and antagonism in the vaccinated toward the unvaccinated. If you’ve taken the shot, why do you care if someone else hasn’t? And if you are afraid, it’s because you don’t trust the shot.
Soon we will be required to show proof of vaccination to do anything or go anyplace, except to vote, where the idea of proof of citizenship is considered restrictive by the left.
With inflation at its highest since 2008 and increasing, gas prices up 70% in the first seven months ($2.26 on Jan. 15 to $3.89 on Aug. 12 for 88 octane) and the U.S. now asking the {span}Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries{/span} to increase oil production, the upcoming job loss resulting from his vaccine mandate and Democrats’ planned $2 trillion tax hike, Biden will soon be blaming the economy on unvaccinated Americans.