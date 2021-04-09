In his presidential inaugural address, and in other venues, Biden promoted unity, bipartisanship and moderation and was probably elected on these positions and values. Now we know all words and lies. Thirty-seven presidential executive orders later (and counting), it is evident Biden has become a pawn and puppet for the liberal left and is not interested in Republican conservatism. I believe the left’s ultimate goal is complete government control and socialism.
Only three examples of many: 1) Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and fracking, which has destroyed thousands of good-paying jobs, has created higher gas prices and has affected the U.S. position of energy independence.
2) The liberal Democrats are spending tax dollars like drunken sailors. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill didn’t have the support of one Republican senator and only passed by reconciliation. Democrats are now proposing another $2.2 trillion for infrastructure with only a small part of these monies for real infrastructure. In order to pay these trillions of dollars, taxes will be raised, which will affect all Americans, not just the rich. Because of all the spending, I believe we are headed for inflation and higher interest rates.
3) Biden has created a disaster at the southern border, eliminating all of Trump’s successful border policies. What is now happening at the border is both sad and depressing. Zero leadership.
Our wonderful nation is in crisis. Biden appears to be quickly failing both mentally and physically. The end of it all isn’t promising.
Robert Tripp
Ammon