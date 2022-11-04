President Biden, on Oct. 18, made it clear what his priority is: abortion. Then he lies saying he wants to codify Roe yet their proposal is far more radical than Roe, legalizing abortion at any point in pregnancy for any reason, or no reason, with essentially no restrictions.
Biden is continually changing to meet the demands of the far left. In 1986, Sen. Biden told the Catholic diocese newspaper, "Abortion is wrong from the moment of conception.”
Now he says: "If you care about the right to choose, then you've got to vote. That's why in these midterm elections it's so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives.”
If you say you’re a Christian and vote Democratic, perhaps you didn’t realize that you’re voting for abortion. Now you know. If you say you’re a Christian and know that you are voting for abortion, how can you support the murder of the unborn and claim to worship the God in whose image they are created?
You might say, “Well, there are more important things than abortion.”
What’s more important than the intentional killing of an unborn baby? There is no such thing as a pro-life Democrat.
Biden doesn’t care about inflation, the price of gas, illegal immigration or the supply chain crisis because he caused all of those things. What he cares about is making it easier to kill unborn babies.
