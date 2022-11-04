President Biden, on Oct. 18, made it clear what his priority is: abortion. Then he lies saying he wants to codify Roe yet their proposal is far more radical than Roe, legalizing abortion at any point in pregnancy for any reason, or no reason, with essentially no restrictions.

Biden is continually changing to meet the demands of the far left. In 1986, Sen. Biden told the Catholic diocese newspaper, "Abortion is wrong from the moment of conception.”

