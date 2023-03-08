Optometrists nationwide are fighting to remove statutory barriers that prevent them from using therapeutic lasers. This year it is playing out in Idaho. Many states, including our neighbor Wyoming, allow optometrists to use therapeutic lasers to treat patients. Optometrists in those states have performed over 100,000 laser procedures since 1998. The procedures in Senate Bill 1052 are performed in an office setting; no operating room, no scrubs and no general anesthesia. Optometrists often represent the only eye care providers in rural parts of Idaho. Optometrists are trained in diagnosing and treating ocular disease, which includes performing laser procedures and minor surgical procedures. They graduate from an accredited college of optometry and receive hands-on clinical experience. Optometry students must pass a national board examination to prove competency and skill before a license is granted.
How will allowing optometrists to perform in-office therapeutic lasers affect Idahoans? It will create a free market giving Idahoans another safe option to receive laser eye treatments. In rural Idaho, patients can avoid expensive and time-consuming travel prior to receiving treatment that their local optometrist could have performed.
Idahoans can rest assured that optometrists are highly educated, skilled and licensed professionals. The bottom line is with more optometrists geographically accessible, particularly in underserved areas, expanding optometry’s scope of practice makes good sense. Urge your legislator to support SB 1052, allowing Idaho Optometrists to perform in-office laser procedures to treat their patients safely.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.