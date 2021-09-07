Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Someone should explain the First Amendment to Bob Ziel. A newspaper choosing not to print anti-American propaganda from Doyle Beck doesn’t infringe anyone’s rights. Ziel’s confusion reminds me of when he claimed that a white guy yelling at him for almost going into a Blacks-only restroom in the Deep South was “reverse racism.”
A responsible news organization is obligated to present facts and ideas that create better-informed citizens. Do you understand why the far-right demonizes journalism now? Ziel’s party has whined about “liberal media” for decades, but he thinks I promote censorship?
“News” organizations following far-right, conservative ideology gave us criminals like Trump, a major political party that’s actively removing citizen’s rights and gullible people believing conspiracy theories that benefit that party.
I question the Post Register’s decision to publish Doyle Beck because he cares about one thing: maintaining power for the wealthy. Ask yourself what Beck cares more about: the solvency of social security or growing his bank account? America funding infrastructure needs and ensuring that the poor have adequate health care or the wealthy getting a 0% capital gains rate? Robust voting rights for all or his ability to select senators?
What are Beck’s priorities? What is the GOP’s? And why do they need fake conspiracy theories to motivate their base?
There are decent conservatives tired of the deception and propaganda of the far-right. You are the only people who can repair the GOP. It’s time to act.
The Post Register should also take its obligation seriously.