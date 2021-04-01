So, the Boise State University bullies have been called out. Big City Coffee, a downtown Boise coffee shop, is taking legal action against Boise State University after the closure of its location on BSU’s campus last year, violating their contract with the coffee shop. The bullies forced the business to shut down when the shop displayed support for the blue line after five officers in Dallas were shot and killed in July 2016. Months after the Dallas shooting, a Boise police officer was paralyzed and another officer wounded by gunfire from a fugitive. A police dog was also killed.
The Idaho Statesman reported that the owner is seeking damages in excess of $10,000,000. “To make clear, (Big City Coffee) was forced off the BSU campus by the Administration,” according to the tort claim. It also alleges that the university tried twice to have Fendley (the owner) sign a statement saying the departure was mutual.
BSU has been under fire for some time for supporting and promoting a social justice agenda. In response, the Idaho State Legislature cut funding to the university by $400,000 this year, and BSU President Tromp testified in front of the Legislature. BSU briefly suspended classes for degrading a student in class for expressing a different opinion.
If you support the social justice agenda, then BSU is the school for your child. Just be aware of what you will be paying for, and don’t be surprised at the consequences. Time for BSU bullies to pay the piper.
Andi Elliott
Hamer