Practically speaking, the book banners are accomplishing little. First, every time you ban a book, millions more buy it from an artfully crafted banned book section; Barnes & Noble stock loves you. You’d have to restructure capitalism to really control books. Second, most youth don’t find pornography at the library. They find it online; you’d have to get rid of the internet to eliminate the potential for kids to find pornography. Third, kids can just open up the Old Testament at church to find prostitution, masturbation and philandering. If you’ve read it, you know the Bible is pretty spicy.
This brings me to my final point. There’s a lot of collateral damage you’re doing in this war against books and libraries. See, you’re not just taking away access to offensive materials. You’re also taking away access to authors like C.S. Lewis, Louisa May Alcott and Charles Dickens. How many of them brought children to Christ through their poignant stories filled with tough love? All of this is at the library, and like millions of children before them, kids today deserve a chance to read about victorious Aslan, tenacious Jo and redeemed Scrooge.
So, please, spend your time fruitfully. Don’t attack a beautiful place filled with joy for kids; rather, introduce them to the best of libraries: characters like Winnie-the-Pooh, Pippi Longstocking, Curious George, Willy Wonka, Thomas the Tank Engine, Nancy Drew, Paddington Bear, Peter Pan, Mr. Toad and so on.
I have a feeling you’ll be much happier if you do.
