Braver Angels is a national citizens’ movement bringing liberals and conservatives together at the grassroots level with workshops, debates, book discussions, etc. We work to “understand each other beyond stereotypes, form community alliances, and reduce the vitriol that poisons our civic culture.”
Braver Angels seeks to depolarize American politics. The group was originally called Better Angels, as referred to in Abraham Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address in 1861 when the nation was on the brink of Civil War. He appealed to the “better angels of our nature” to heal the nation. The name was changed to Braver Angels to meet today’s crisis: We need more than civility. We need to challenge ourselves to work together when we disagree.
The Idaho Chapter of Braver Angels is presenting a free 2.5 online workshop entitled “Depolarizing Within” on May 24 at 6 p.m. Pacific time and 7 p.m. Mountain time. This workshop allows participants to examine their own inner polarization and learn strategies to disagree without condemning or ridiculing others.
“Depolarizing Within” is ideal for organizations like communities of worship, social clubs or educational institutions that want to reduce or avoid the divisiveness of political polarization. If you are interested in participating, sign up at bit.ly/3owBuHO.
Rob Hanson
Boise