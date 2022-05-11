Recently I visited with some local elementary school teachers and they expressed dismay that Ron Nate voted against several key education bills. I researched the legislative records and discovered that Mr. Nate voted no against 14 educational bills, including teacher health insurance, which simply allows school districts to join the state insurance program (House Bill H0443). Additionally, Ron Nate wants to defund our public schools and spend our tax dollars on vouchers and private education.
Britt Raybould is an ardent supporter of a strong public school system and will actively support Idaho’s constitutional mandate to fully fund public education and our great schools in Madison County. Britt will positively provide our students with the best advantages and support our teachers and our great schools in Madison County.
Definitely take a look at Britt’s website, Britt4Idaho. It’s amazing. Britt designed and set up the entire website herself. She is very resourceful and dynamic. Be sure to read the insightful endorsement on her site from Mack Shirley, the five-term representative from Madison County, retired.
Britt is highly respected in our community and will bring dignity, honor and leadership to the office. Britt will support our schools and truly reflects the values and ideals of the voters of Madison County.
Please join me in voting for Britt Raybould in the primary election on May 17.