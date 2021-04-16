For many years now, there has been much said about bullying. Particularly in the schools, this has been a theme for teaching good behavior. Also, there is much said about other forms of handling life's problems.
Then I read the news and see how life actually is being handled, and it seems that bullying is the behavior that is controlling America's cities and streets. "If we don't like what you do or how you do it, we will immediately threaten to carry out violence on you."
This is a glaring problem. The bullies are rushing to violence and not waiting for the law to show guilt or innocence. It is almost total anarchy.
J.S. Beattie
Ammon