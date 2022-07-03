It’s great to celebrate the Fourth of July and consider the freedoms we enjoy. We honor the signers of the Declaration of Independence. They knew full well that the penalty could be death if they were captured, "With a firm reliance on the protection of the Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor."
Five signers were captured and brutally tortured as traitors. A dozen had their homes pillaged and burned.
Richard Stockton, a New Jersey Supreme Court justice, rushed to his estate to find that his wife and children were living like refugees with friends, betrayed by a Tory sympathizer. British troops beat him and threw him in jail where he almost starved to death. He went home to find his estate had been looted and burned. He died before the war's end. His surviving family lived the remainder of their lives off charity.
John Hart was driven from his wife's bedside when she was near death. Their 13 children fled for their lives. Hart's fields and his grist mill were destroyed. He eluded capture by hiding in nearby forests. Finally returning home, he found that his wife had died and his children disappeared. Hart died in 1779 without ever seeing any of his family again.
We can show our gratitude by doing such things as: Thanking a veteran for his service, supporting positive community events, protecting our environment, supporting our law enforcement officers and volunteering to help at your child’s school.