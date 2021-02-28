The wise Mike Huckabee has said, “The question is not can you, rather should you?’”
Chad {span}Christensen{/span} chooses wrongly nearly every time when faced with these options. A recent picture shows Chad posing rabbit ears behind a legislative colleague.
Several years ago, Chad was in a Boise restaurant with friends and openly carrying weapons. When the manager approached him and told him their open carry made other customers uncomfortable, Chad proclaimed he was in the Legislature.
Chad lacks the maturity, judgment and reason to serve in the Legislature, and I will support any viable candidate who opposes him.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls