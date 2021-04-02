Thank you, Sarah Carr, for your important letter of March 16. This concerned the nonacceptance of a $6,000,000 federal grant.
I am also mystified and saddened by this lost opportunity.
As a longtime early childhood professional, I was curious about this grant.
I learned that the initial portion of the grant was received last year and that Gov. Little, Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch were proponents. The grant was given to the State Department of Education and then to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Ten Idaho communities formed working groups who applied for and received portions of the grant called Preschool the Idaho Way. Committees were formed from local citizens. Needs were assessed and strategic plans were developed for fostering literacy skills in families and the community.
As a longtime member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children, I was bewildered by the inaccurate accusations and misinformation expressed toward this organization.
NAEYC is not a curriculum. The National Association for the Education of Young Children is a “professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age 8, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research.” My students benefited greatly from my active membership in NAEYC.
There is a great need for additional training for existing caregivers, literacy materials and books, support for families and, perhaps, the development of child care options.
Why was this grant rejected? Concerns expressed by opponents were based on misinformation, false insinuations, and emotionally charged and inaccurate labels. Some opponents expressed personal views that had nothing to do with the focus of this grant.
Proponents seemed lacking in specific knowledge about the grant and could not respond to opponents’ concerns.
What a loss for grant participants, children, families and communities.
Margaret B. Meacham
Idaho Falls