Idaho Falls citizens should be aware that the City Council has quietly approved zoning enabling the dropping of a small-size city into the center of a populated area of Idaho Falls. Little or no concern has been given to the impact on traffic, schools and parking. The 55-acre parcel of land at the corner of Holmes and 25th South has now been zoned for high-density housing.
The out of-state developer is planning on building approximately 600 apartments and 50 R2 dwellings in the center of single-family neighborhoods. This equates to a city greater than the population size of Ucon. It will add 1,000-2,000 vehicles having a huge impact on traffic and parking in an already congested area. At the public hearings of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council, 100% of resident comments were opposed to the high density zoning of this development and were totally ignored. It was apparent that the development had been approved before any public input could be made.
Mayor Casper and the rubber-stamp City Council are badly in need of some public accountability. They should not try to solve the housing problem at the expense of current citizens. The crusade for high-density housing needs to stop until more attention is given to the interests of current citizens and city infrastructure. If you travel 17th, Sunnyside, Holmes or 25th South, this affects you.