If May is as dry as March and April, water will be rationed in southeastern Idaho this summer, especially Idaho Falls, where the mayor has totally ignored getting the city under a metered water system, which would stop the hundreds of thousands of gallons of water from being totally wasted in this city every summer.
A similar or even bigger failure by the mayor and City Council is the snail’s pace of getting a new police facility built.
Went past the old stockyards today, and based on the progress — lack of progress — there will be no start of construction for another year or so. So the alleged savings in the financing becomes meaningless but still better than the 10 years of wasted tax dollars by the auditorium board for an Event Center.
Kinda makes you wonder if the same highly paid managers (I use the term loosely) are doing both projects.
By the way, the huge four to two-lane bottleneck at Woodruff and Lincoln roads are still there.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls