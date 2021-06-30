I am not going to get into an argument today about global climate change. I am quite sure it is happening, but I will respect opinions from both sides.
My issue today is the very real problem of climate change in politics. This climate change is so severe, I really believe it threatens our democracy as we know it. The polarization of the two predominant parties is so bad that neither can ever recognize the other for their strengths. All arguments are vicious, name-calling, many are bare of any facts and laden with internet tidbits, which are full of less than half-truths and hateful rhetoric.
Social media whips the polar opposites into frenzies, which end up many times inciting riots, insurrection and just plain nastiness toward anyone who would dare think differently. I see close friends, families and business associates torn apart by their differences. When did we devolve so badly to be this nasty to each other?
Weekly I read many of the leaders of local politics wax poetic with a religious point of view all the while spewing hateful rhetoric contradicting any of the teachings of who they try to speak. I love my country, and I love Idaho, and I try to be a decent person to all my neighbors and people I come in contact with. I just think we all need to take a deep breath and be nicer and more tolerant. Vote out the extreme on both sides, and let common sense and compassion make a comeback.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls