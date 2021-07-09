Continuing criticism of various state legislators and school boards regarding the conflict surrounding the teaching of the critical race theory prompts a little research. Derek Bell, a law professor at Harvard Law School, is generally credited with determining the tenets of critical race theory. Although only five in number, their wording varies from the ‘70s to today.
From university professors to various scholars of the dynamics of racism, we have been exposed to the continuing efforts to describe them.
The following is a generally accepted simple wording of those tenets:
— Racism is ordinary, not aberrational (abnormal).
— Race is a social construct.
— Whites are the actual recipients of civil rights legislation.
— Storytelling and counter storytelling (unlearn beliefs commonly believed true).
— Interest convergence (unification; interests of Black people will be accommodated only when those interests converge with white interests).
Obviously, each of these tenets and their intent require extensive study and discussion to fully understand, if that is possible.
Legislators, school board members, critics, reporters, etc. should expend some personal time studying before expounding on critical race theory.
Remember to carefully read its description. It self-identifies as a theory.
Ralph Neal
Washington City, Utah