In a recent column, the author referred to democracy as “mob rule” and stated that our country is not a democracy, but a constitutional republic. Both of these statements are misleading. There are two forms of democracy — direct and representative.
In a country of over 330 million people, a direct democracy would be impossible and chaotic. The U.S. is a representative democracy. We vote in elections to choose people to represent us. The U.S. is also a constitutional republic because the people we elect exercise political power within the framework of a federal constitution.
The author also equates the government providing health care, food and shelter to citizens with socialism. This statement is beyond misleading. Socialism is defined as various economic and political theories advocating collective or government ownership of the means of production of goods, and in some cases, abolishing private property. As stated in the preamble of our Constitution, one of the reasons for our government is “promoting the general welfare.” It is not a stretch to imagine that providing basic needs such as health care, food and shelter would fall within promoting the general welfare.
Susan Hensley
Idaho Falls