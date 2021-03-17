In light of COVID-19 and all of the mandates that have been imposed as a result of the virus, I’ve done a lot of thinking about our freedoms. It has occurred to me that most of us have been abiding by laws that have been around for dozens of years.
Should we have speed limit laws? I am a safe driver, I have never had a ticket for a moving violation and I have never caused a car accident. I know that I can drive as fast as I want without hurting anyone, but I expect I’d be stopped and ticketed if I did.
Should we have public decency laws? During the hot summer days, too much clothing can be dangerous, potentially causing heatstroke or worse. Wouldn’t it make sense to wear no clothing whatsoever on those days? It certainly wouldn’t hurt anyone, and we’d all be a little cooler. Once again, I expect we’d be arrested if we did.
What about the mandate to wear masks in public? Masks are uncomfortable, and we can’t see other people’s faces when they wear them. For that matter, staying 6 feet away from others and limiting group sizes is terribly inconvenient. Of course, by not following these safety guidelines we could kill someone.
Hey, at least we’d be free.
Kim Jockusch
Idaho Falls